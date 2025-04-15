South Korea, US stage joint air drills involving B-1B bomber

South Korean forces also mobilized F-35A and F-16 fighter jets and US F-16s, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

However, the ministry didn't share further details about the location and number of B-1B bombers deployed.

The ministry said the drills were designed to demonstrate the allies' capabilities to respond to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.

The two countries also held similar air drills in February this year.

Last week, the US and South Korea also conducted a naval exercise in waters off Changwon to improve joint salvage and rescue capabilities at sea during both wartime and peacetime.

