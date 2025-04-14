Russia, Egypt conduct joint naval military drills

In a statement, the Russian military said the Friendship Bridge 2025 exercises took place from April 6 to 10 and involved several scenarios. The first Friendship Bridge exercises between the two countries took place in 2015, Armen Press reported.

The first Friendship Bridge exercises between the two countries took place in 2015.

The bilateral naval exercise "Friendship Bridge - 2025" with the participation of ships and support vessels of the Russian Navy (Navy) and the Naval Forces (Navy) of the Arab Republic of Egypt took place in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea. This was announced on April 14 by the press service of the Northern Fleet, the Russian "en.iz.ru" reported.

It is specified that the exercises took place from April 6 to April 10, the Russian frigate Admiral Golovko, the medium sea tanker Vyazma and the Ka-27 helicopter took part in them, the frigate Al Galala and the Fuad Zekri and Mahmoud Fahmy missile boats, as well as aircraft were involved from Egypt. F-16.

The military training was divided into several stages on the shore and at sea. In the first part, the sailors held a briefing in the Egyptian port of Alexandria, during which there was a drawing of episodes of exercises on maps on practical actions at sea, an instruction and a tactical exercise.

Also, during the coastal part, soldiers of the separate Guards brigade of the Northern Fleet Marines, together with a similar unit from the Egyptian side, performed shooting exercises from standard weapons at one of the military ranges and conducted training on the actions of surface ship inspection groups.

During the naval stage, the sailors worked out the elements of the ships' defense against high-speed sea and air assets. The servicemen repelled an attack by an F-16 aircraft of a simulated enemy. They also conducted an inspection of a suspicious vessel, artillery firing from ships at a marine target, and an episode of search and rescue at sea.

During the training, the military personnel of both countries showed high professionalism, teamwork and high willingness to perform joint tasks.

On April 9, the press service of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) reported that the R-18 and R-19 missile boats of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's diverse forces conducted practical artillery firing at sea and air targets as part of planned combat training in Peter the Great Bay.

MNA