Iran to enter 3rd phase of nuclear industry: AEOI chief

Speaking on the occasion of the National Day of Nuclear Technology held in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, he stated, “Despite all threats, sabotages, terrorist operations created for the country during these years, the organization has managed to play a leading role in line with promoting the activities of the organization for progress and development of the nuclear industry of the country.”

In the past three years, the organization has consistently unveiled about 150 scientific, technological, and industrial achievements every year, so that the organization has and will have a solution for every problem in this regard."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the key role of nuclear technology in the industrial field, adding, “Today, we enter the third phase of the development of the nuclear industry which is elevating the status of the nuclear technology of the country in the international arena.”

Eslami pointed to the use of radiation in the production of products in the country, adding that the application of radiation will help the country produce 130 million tons of agricultural products.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said that new achievements set to be unveiled tomorrow include fields of the nuclear fuel cycle, healthcare and treatment, as well as industry.

Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced on his X account that the organization will showcase its latest technological advancements during a high-profile ceremony scheduled for Farvardin 20 (April 9).

"With the help of God Almighty and the efforts of experts of the country's large nuclear industry family, the important achievements of the country's nuclear industry will be unveiled in the presence of the esteemed President of our country on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9."

