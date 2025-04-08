AEOI head reveals fields of Iran nuclear achievements

Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on his X account that the organization will showcase its latest technological advancements during a high-profile ceremony scheduled for Farvardin 20 (April 9).

"With the help of God Almighty and the efforts of experts of the country's large nuclear industry family, the important achievements of the country's nuclear industry will be unveiled in the presence of the esteemed President of our country on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9."

"These strategic and technological achievements include fields of the nuclear fuel cycle, health, healthcare and treatment, as well as industry, which play an important role in the health of society and people's lives," Eslami said.

Indeed, the National Nuclear Technology Day is a symbol of the self-confidence and determination of proud Iranian scientists, he added.

RHM/