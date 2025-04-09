Iran, Russia discuss expanding nuclear cooperation

Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, met with Nikolai Spassky, Deputy Director General and Director of International Affairs Department at Rosatom State Company, on Tuesday to discuss the development of bilateral relations in the field of nuclear energy.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, the two sides emphasized the importance of scientific, technical, and technological cooperation as a key component in deepening bilateral ties.

The meeting also highlighted the friendly and cordial relations between Iran and Russia and the broadening of their cooperation across various economic, political, and cultural areas.

During the talks, Rosatom’s successful cooperation with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in the peaceful use of nuclear energy was praised as a successful model of collaboration between the two nations. The partnership was described as a path toward sustainable development and the optimal utilization of existing potential resources, contributing to environmental protection and the provision of clean energy.

MP/6429170