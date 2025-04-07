Gaza death toll rises above 50,700 since Oct. 2023

Since Israel resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, the death toll has reached 1,391, while 3,434 were injured, according to Al Jazeera.
TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – At least 57 people have been killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours and 137 injured, Gaza’s Government Media Office has said in its latest update.
Since Israel resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, the death toll has reached 1,391, while 3,434 were injured, according to Al Jazeera.
The overall number of casualties since October 7, 2023 now stands at 50,752 killed and 115,475 injured.
