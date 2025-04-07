Israel kills two in attack on journalist tent in Gaza

At least two people have been killed and several others sustained severe injuries and burns after an Israeli attack targeted a tent sheltering journalists near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as the genocidal war on the besieged coastal territory continues unabated.

Local health officials said the strike killed Helmi al-Faqawi, a journalist, while the Palestinian Information Center and the Quds News Network identified the other victim as Yusuf al-Khazandar, a young man who was in the area as the strike took place on Monday morning.

At least seven other people were also wounded in the assault. They are identified as Ahmad Mansour, Hassan Eslaih, Ahmad al-Agha, Mohammad Fayek, Abdallah al-Attar, Ihab al-Bardini and Mahmoud Awad.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Mansour sustained severe injuries and burns from the Israeli attack on the journalists’ tent.

The Quds News Network said the Palestinian, who is also a father, is fighting for his life with “catastrophic burns” and that doctors are “desperately trying to save him.”

The outlet reported that another of the journalists who was wounded is also in critical condition.

It said Ihab al-Bardini was struck in the head by shrapnel, which exited through his eye.

In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists Forum denounced the bombing as a “heinous crime and a deliberate targeting of journalists that violated all international laws and conventions.”

The deadly Israeli attack came a day after female Palestinian journalist Islam Nasiruddin Meqdad, along with her child, Adam, was killed as an attack struck a home in al-Amal neighborhood in western Khan Yunis.

Earlier this month, Hamas strongly condemned the ongoing deliberate targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces, describing it as a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

The resistance movement lambasted Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration for intentionally escalating such crimes in the face of international inaction and silence.

The group also stated that the killing of journalists forms part of the broader campaign of genocide waged by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The movement noted that the killing of more than 200 Palestinian journalists in Gaza — many alongside their families and children — by Israeli airstrikes, shelling, and gunfire reflects the occupying regime’s deliberate and vengeful effort to silence the media and deter journalists from exposing the truth of what is happening in the region.

“These unprecedented crimes against journalists in the history of modern conflicts require urgent action,” Hamas said, calling on the international community, the United Nations, and its judicial bodies to intervene and hold the Israeli leadership accountable.

It also urged global media organizations and press freedom institutions to denounce these crimes and to intensify efforts to boycott and isolate Israel in response to its systematic targeting of journalists and media workers.

MNA/Press TV