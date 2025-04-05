Over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in past 24 hrs

It added that the latest figures brought the death toll in Gaza to 1,309 since Israel resumed fighting on 18 March, Middle East Eye reported.

The overall toll of Palestinians killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 now stands at 50,669 , with another 115,225 wounded, according to the ministry.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that the number of martyrs of the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 50,669 since October 07. 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the Strip has reached 115,225.

MNA