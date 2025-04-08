  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 8, 2025, 3:43 PM

Israel kills 58 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours

Israel kills 58 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – At least 58 Palestinians have been killed and 213 injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, unable to be reached by ambulances and Civil Defense crews, the ministry statement said.

Israel killed 1,449 people and injured 3,647 others since breaking the ceasefire on March 18, the announcement added, according to Al Jazeera. 

The latest figures raised the total number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s war on Gaza to 50,810, the ministry said.

At least 115,688 people have also been injured since October 7, 2023, it added.

MNA

News ID 230335
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News