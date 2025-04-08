Israel kills 58 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours

Several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, unable to be reached by ambulances and Civil Defense crews, the ministry statement said.

Israel killed 1,449 people and injured 3,647 others since breaking the ceasefire on March 18, the announcement added, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest figures raised the total number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s war on Gaza to 50,810, the ministry said.

At least 115,688 people have also been injured since October 7, 2023, it added.

