More than 70% of Gaza schools directly hit by Israel

“About 88% of schools in Gaza require reconstruction or major rehabilitation,” the UN agency said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

“This includes 162 UNRWA schools that once served hundreds of thousands of boys and girls.”

The refugee agency lamented that the Israeli war on Gaza has displaced, traumatised, and deprived Palestinian children of education.

“Education in Gaza is a casualty of war,” it added.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

