Feb 25, 2026, 7:02 PM

US sanctions Iranian oil exports ahead of Geneva talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed new Iran-related sanctions on four individuals, several entities and tankers, according to a notice on its website as reported by Western media.

Washington's sanction come a day before the nuclear talks.

The talks are set to take place tomorrow in Geneva, a senior US official said on Monday, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner slated to meet with the Iranian delegation.

