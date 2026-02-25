US sanctions Iranian oil exports ahead of Geneva talks

Washington's sanction come a day before the nuclear talks.
The talks are set to take place tomorrow in Geneva, a senior US official said on Monday, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner slated to meet with the Iranian delegation.
MNA
TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed new Iran-related sanctions on four individuals, several entities and tankers, according to a notice on its website as reported by Western media.
