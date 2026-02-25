Iran’s parl. speaker warns US that all options are on table

He made the comments in a meeting with economic activists and members of Iran Guild Chamber in Tehran on Wednesday, stressing that US government should know that all options are on the table. He explained that Iran is ready for both dignified diplomacy and a remorseful response that would make any aggressor regret their malicious behavior.

In response to US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the US Congress, Ghalibaf issued a stark warning to Washington, emphasizing that all options remain on the table.

Iran is the biggest victim of terrorism in the world in a way that more than 17,000 ordinary people and distinguished figures including president, prime minister, judiciary chief, members of the parliament and senior commanders have been assassinated in the country, he noted, adding that Zionist regime itself is the cradle of the terrorist state in the world.

He pointed to the recent remarks by the US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff who had wondered why the Iranian people are not afraid of the huge military buildup, saying that the Americans do not have a proper understanding and knowledge about the Iranian people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran on June 13, 2025, stating that US and Zionist regime attacked the country in the middle of nuclear talks and finally, they suffered a humiliating defeat.

Ghalibaf explained also that while Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking and will not seek nuclear weapons, "still the threats and wrong behaviors of the enemies continue."

He warned the enemies of the country that they will receive a humiliating defeat if they repeated their mistake.

The parliament speaker underscored that if the US chooses a path of diplomacy that respects Iran’s national dignity and mutual interests, Tehran would engage constructively at the negotiating table.

Any attempt to repeat past mistakes through deception, lies, flawed analyses, or attacks during negotiations would provoke a decisive response from the Iranian nation and its defense forces, he continued.

