Trump became victim of fake news: Iran FM

Araghchi made the comments in a recent interview with India Today which was aired on Wednesday.

The interview was likely conducted before Araghchi departed for Geneva, Switzerland Wednesday afternoon for tomorrow's nuclear talks with the US.

He said Iran believes American policy, including under President Donald Trump, has been formed by misunderstanding and external influence rather than direct engagement with Iranian society.

Araghchi traced the roots of today’s hostility to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Shah and replaced a Western-aligned monarchy with the Islamic Republic, which fundamentally changed Iran’s relationship with Washington and its allies.

"So in the past 47 years, we have been the subject or the victim of their hostility against us," he said. "They tried everything. They tried coups several times. They helped Saddam Hussein to impose an eight-year war against us. Last year, another war. All kinds of sanctions. Maximum pressures. And they failed."

Later, he said that the US views of Iran have been formed by external narratives rather than direct understanding.

"Because they have no real information about Iran and Iranian people," he said. "And they are fed with misinformation campaigns, mostly by Israeli lobbies."

Araghchi further said Iran remains open to a different trajectory in relations if the US changes its policy.

"I believe that the only solution to talk is to talk with the Iranian people with a language of respect," he said. "If they try that language, they will see the result. That we would also talk with them with the same language."

The Foreign Minister also rejected claims that Tehran is developing long-range missiles capable of reaching the US, calling such allegations "fake news". He said Iran has intentionally capped the range of its missiles below 2,000 kilometres, which, he says, are designed purely for defense and deterrence, not as a global threat. According to the Iranian Minister, Trump became a victim of fake news.

He said Iran’s missile programme is meant to protect the country, citing self-defense during last June’s war, which he blamed on Israel and the United States. He accused Israel of being the only actor in the region seeking conflict and said Iran would continue to maintain defensive capabilities.

MNA