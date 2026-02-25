  1. World
Feb 25, 2026, 5:24 PM

Gaza death toll reaches 72,082 since Oct. 07: health min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli forces have killed 72,082 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel on October 07.

The Palestinian medical institution also put the number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,761.

The ministry announced that bodies of nine martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Four people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 618 people have been martyred and 1,663 others have been injured. Also, the bodies of 732 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

