Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah denounces US threats against Iran

In a message published on social media platform Telegram on Tuesday, Abu Ali al-Askari, the security chief of Kata'ib Hezbollah, said threats issued by US President Donald Trump, along with expanded US naval deployments and the reinforcement of American bases in the region, reveal “clear preparations for a new act of aggression against the Islamic Republic and its sovereign capabilities.”

Al-Askari said that Washington’s growing military activity signals a deliberate escalation rather than a defensive posture, according to Press TV.

He stated that preparations for a possible strike on Iran through Syrian territory and via Iraq’s Kurdistan region are intensifying and could evolve into a ground incursion.

He warned that any attempt by the US to exploit Iraqi territory as a corridor for attacking Iran would constitute a grave violation of regional sovereignty and would be confronted decisively.

Addressing Kurdish groups in northern Iraq, he called for “restraint and responsibility,” urging them not to become involved in what he described as reckless American-driven military adventures.

He cautioned that cooperation with such plans would only deepen instability and expose the region to severe and lasting consequences.

Separately, Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, called for de-escalation through diplomacy while indirectly criticizing coercive policies.

He warned that imposing political will through force undermines international law and places global peace at risk.

Al-Hakim stated that escalation benefits only “the merchants of wars and crises,” while the peoples of the region bear the cost of insecurity and economic hardship.

He described Iran’s stability as a cornerstone of regional order and urged the US to reject what he characterized as adventurist and inflammatory rhetoric pushing the region toward confrontation.

Regional leaders, he noted, have repeatedly reminded Washington that the pursuit of military escalation serves no constructive purpose and risks plunging an already fragile region into yet another destructive conflict.

In recent weeks, the US has reinforced its military presence around Iran, deploying additional aircraft carriers and warships to the Persian Gulf, increasing bomber rotations, and strengthening air defense systems at bases across the region.

