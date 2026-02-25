S. Korean Air Force F-16 crashes during night training

A fighter jet crashed in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, at around 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, according to a notice released by the Air Force.



An F-16C, a single-seat fighter assigned to the Air Force's base in Chungju, crashed in a mountainous area near Yeongju during a night training flight.

The pilot ejected and was confirmed to be safe, according to the military. No civilian damage had been reported as of early assessments.



The Air Force set up a special task force led by the vice chief of staff to determine the exact cause of the crash.



Fire authorities are checking conditions at the site and working with related agencies to determine what happened.

MNA