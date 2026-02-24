  1. Politics
Iran seeks finalizing partnership document with Armenia

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran's commitment to finalizing a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Document" with Armenia and prioritizing regional corridor development.

In Tehran, President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, affirming Iran's commitment to finalizing a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Document" and prioritizing regional corridor development.

In the meeting, Pezeshkian further emphasized that expanding ties in energy, transport, and infrastructure is vital for mutual interests, while Papikyan characterized the bilateral relationship as strong, stable, and expanding.

He stressed Iran's commitment to implementing the agreements signed with Yerevan during his recent visit to the country.

The Armenian defense minster, for his part, stressed his country's resolve to expand ties with Iran in all areas after assessing the trend of those bilateral ties as upward. 

