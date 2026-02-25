Iran to compete at China international U23 tournament

According to Tehran Times, the tournament will feature host nation China alongside Iran, DPR Korea and Thailand, forming a competitive four-team lineup. The event is expected to deliver high-intensity matches as the sides prepare for upcoming continental competitions.

Iran head coach Omid Ravankhah recently stepped down following the team’s disappointing campaign at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, where Iran failed to advance to the knockout stage.

The Iranian football federation has not yet announced his successor.

MNA