Feb 25, 2026, 4:28 PM

Iran to compete at China international U23 tournament

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has confirmed the four participating teams for the CFA Team China International U23 Tournament 2026, scheduled to take place from March 25 to 31 in Xi'an, China.

According to Tehran Times, the tournament will feature host nation China alongside Iran, DPR Korea and Thailand, forming a competitive four-team lineup. The event is expected to deliver high-intensity matches as the sides prepare for upcoming continental competitions.

Iran head coach Omid Ravankhah recently stepped down following the team’s disappointing campaign at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, where Iran failed to advance to the knockout stage.

The Iranian football federation has not yet announced his successor.

