Iran sees Africa ties as strategic, based on mutual interests

President Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Minister of War and Defense of Burkina Faso Célestin Simporé in Tehran on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously pursuing the development of all-out cooperation with African countries within the framework of balanced diplomacy and is ready to use its extensive potential to enhance the level of bilateral relations," Pezeshkian said.

The President also praised the independence-seeking spirit and anti-dominance approach of the government and people of Burkina Faso, expressing confidence that by relying on national will and internal unity, the government and people of Burkina Faso will be victorious in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The Minister of War and Defense of Burkina Faso, for his part, expressed his happiness with the meeting and congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan He also praised the Iranian nation's steadfastness and resistance against the pressures and sanctions over the past few decades.

Referring to the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past four decades, especially in the field of defense industries and advanced technologies, Célestin Simporé described those achievements as a sign of national might, strategic self-reliance, and smart management in the face of international restrictions.

