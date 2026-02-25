  1. Politics
Top Iranian security official meets with Armenia MoD

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani has held a meeting with the visiting Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan in Tehran.

The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, on Wednesday met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, Papikyan himself informed on Facebook, according to News Armenia website. 

“During the meeting, we discussed issues related to regional security and stability, as well as the course and development prospects of Armenia-Iran bilateral cooperation.

I underscored the need to resolve the situation around Iran through diplomatic means.

We reflected also on the security environment around Armenia and Iran,” the Armenian defense minister added.

Papikyan was officially welcomed by Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics on Tuesday.

