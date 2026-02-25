Iran security forces dismantle terrorist team in southeast

Eight members of a terrorist network based on the country's southeastern border, affiliated with Takfiri groups and foreign intelligence services, were arrested in a joint operation by Iranian intelligence forces, the IRGC Quds Base stationed in the southeastern borders, and the Law Enforcement forces, and three other terrorists were killed.

Significant volumes of various types of weapons were discovered and seized from the hideouts of these terrorists and from the strikes on their safe houses, including RPG-7s, American M4 rifles equipped with night vision, several AK47 rifles equipped with grenade launchers, and pistols. All of the killed and arrested elements were foreign nationals hired affiliated with the aforementioned Takfiri groups.

The arrested elements explicitly confessed during preliminary interrogations to their involvement in the recent attack on a police checkpoint in Kerman, which resulted in the martyrdom of three law enforcement officers and one ordinary citizen.

