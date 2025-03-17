Putin, Trump expected to talk next week

In an interview with CNN, Witkoff expressed optimism about the upcoming discussion, stating that he believed the two presidents would engage in a "really good and positive discussion."

He also mentioned ongoing communications with Ukrainian officials, noting that the US was advising them on various issues under consideration.

When asked if the negotiations regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine had progressed to a point where Trump could be involved, Witkoff affirmed that President Trump was engaged in all aspects and directions of these discussions. He added that he had briefed Trump on the outcomes of his meeting with Putin.

Witkoff emphasized that the US president was kept informed of developments in real time and was involved in every significant decision pertaining to the matter.

MP/