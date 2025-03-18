Hungarian FM hopes for US-Russia normalization of ties

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed hoped that "President Trump and President Putin can make an agreement about how to normalize US-Russian relations and how to make peace in Ukraine," TASS reported.

"I do hope that they will come to an agreement about how to normalize the US-Russia relations, because we have an experience of history in the central part of Europe, namely that the better the relationship between US and Russia the better for us," he stated.

"Whenever the US and Russia had bad relationship, it was bad to us as well. But whenever they had a good relationship, our situation was much better and our region was much safer. So, what we do hope for is that President Trump and President Putin can make an agreement about how to normalize US-Russian relations and how to make peace in Ukraine," the foreign minister added.

According to him, if "they can make an agreement how to make peace," then "peace can return to Central Europe."

MNA