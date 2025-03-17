"Air defenses shot down four US-made JDAM guided air bombs and 141 fixed-wing drones," the report said.

The Ukrainian army has lost up to 240 military personnel over the day due to the actions of Russia’s Battlegroup West, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

"The units of the Battlegroup West have improved their tactical position. They inflicted a defeat on the manpower and equipment of the mechanized, assault, and artillery brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Izyumskoye, Vyssheye Solenoye, Borovaya, Druzhelyubovka, Katerinovka of the Kharkov Region and Novoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 240 servicemen, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, 10 automobiles, four field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, and two Quertus electronic warfare stations," the Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

Ukrainian troops have lost up to 305 military personnel and a tank over the day due to the actions of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It also noted that the group’s units took more favorable lines and positions and defeated Ukrainian formations in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Kiev’s daily losses in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup East amounted to more than 150 servicemen, the ministry added.

