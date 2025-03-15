Iranian women determined to build a more just future

Iran's Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Zahra Ershadi, at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, says that the Iranian women remain determined to build a more just future for themselves and their communities.

"Despite the negative effects of unilateral coercive sanctions and the failed policy of maximum pressure, Iranian women continue to pave the way for progress and strengthen their society and families," Ershadi said at the 69th UN Commission on the status of women in New York on Friday.

The full text of Ershadi's speech is as follows:

Statement by

H.E. Ms. Zahra Ershadi

Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

at the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women

10-21 March 2025—New York

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Madam Chair,

As we reflect on the 30 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, it is crucial to recognize that—despite our best efforts—we have fallen short of fully implementing its strategies and objectives. Progress has been significantly hindered by persistent challenges, including poverty, economic instability, maximum pressure, unilateral coercive measures, foreign occupations, terrorism, and genocide. These obstacles have not only delayed the achievement of the Declaration’s goals but have also had a particularly devastating and disproportionate impact on people in vulnerable situations, especially women, hindering development in many regions.

In my region, the Israeli apartheid regime’s barbaric actions in Gaza are nothing short of a ruthless campaign of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The mass slaughter of innocent civilians, women, children, and the elderly, along with the deliberate destruction of essential infrastructure and the brutal displacement of entire communities, is an unspeakable violation of basic human rights. These atrocities are not merely isolated incidents; they are part of a systematic effort to annihilate the Palestinian people and strip them of their dignity and existence. The ongoing violence inflicted upon Gaza continues to prevent Palestinian women and girls from enjoying their fundamental human rights and undermines any possibility for their empowerment. The international community must recognize these horrors for what they truly are, and take immediate and decisive action to hold those responsible accountable.

Madam Chair,

The Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledges the crucial role of women in driving social, cultural, political, and economic progress. Significant strides have been made in promoting inclusive growth and safeguarding women’s rights across diverse sectors. Some instances of this progress include, but are not limited to, the following facts: women now represent 33% of university faculty, 40% in medical sciences, and more than 50% in healthcare, with 40% of specialist and 30% of subspecialist doctors. Women also make up 45% of the public sector workforce, 74% in the private sector, and own 32,000 businesses. Each year, 300,000 rural and nomadic women receive entrepreneurship training, and women have secured 41% of new jobs.

Since the formation of the National Unity Government in 2024, significant focus has been placed on women’s participation in policymaking, leading to the appointment of over 190 women to managerial positions across Iran, including several historic firsts:

Four women appointed to the 14th administration cabinet, including the first female spokesperson and Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

14 female heads of government institutions appointed by Presidential decree.

13 female deputy ministers, 17 advisors and assistants to ministers, 110 female directors-general, 17 female governors, and 16 female district chiefs.

A Presidential directive to further boost women’s leadership roles in provincial governorships, municipal offices, and key government sectors.

In conclusion, Madam Chair, despite the negative impacts of UCMs and the already-failed Maximum Pressure campaign, Iranian women continue to pave the way for progress and strengthen their society and their family. Their resilience and determination have been key in fostering advancements in all aspects of their lives. While external pressures aim to undermine their rights, Iranian women persist in shaping a more equitable future for themselves and their communities.

RHM/