Iran’s oil exports cannot be stopped: Govt. spokeswoman

In a post on her X account on Saturday, she wrote, “The oil export of the country cannot be stopped. We will not compromise on Iran's share in the world oil market.”

The spokesperson hailed the Iranian government's success in neutralizing the impact of sanctions, saying that several ministries are spearheading the campaign against the sanctions, and the Ministry of Oil is one of these most important ministries. When they, Western countries, quickly and hastily impose sanctions against Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, it means that they are concerned about the activities and performance of the Ministry of Oil, she said, adding that if the sanctions imposed previously by Western countries on Iran had worked, they would not have needed to impose new sanctions.

In continuation of its oppressive sanctions on Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad and some Hong Kong-flagged vessels that were allegedly part of a shadow fleet that helps disguise Iranian oil shipments.

