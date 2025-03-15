Israeli drone strike martyrs 9, incl. 2 journalists in Gaza

Local Palestinian media in the besieged Gaza Strip said that the Zionist Israeli conducted a drone attack in Beit Lahiya in northern the enclave on Saturday.

An Israeli occupation army drone targeted a group of Palestinians in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, killing a number of them, including Palestinian journalist Mahmoud Aslim, and wounding several others, Palestinian Shahab news agency said.

Later, medical sources reported that the number of martyrs in the Israeli occupation army's drone attack on a vehicle in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip increased to nine. Two of the martyrs were journalists. The bodies of the martyrs were transferred to an Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza.

