Hamas not allow foreign powers to interfere in Gaza affairs

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has stressed that any arrangement for the future of Gaza after the end of the war must be made through a national agreement and that this movement will not allow any foreign power to interfere.

"If there is a national agreement, we are ready to have no role in the future administration of the Gaza Strip," Qassem said.

The spokesperson said that the position of Hamas is clear and any plan for the future of Gaza after the end of the war against it must be done through a national agreement, and "we will facilitate this work".

"It is not necessary for Hamas to be part of the measures taken, and this movement is not interested in this and does not want to be informed of these measures at all," he added.

Qassem stressed that the administrative measures should be implemented through internal national agreement, saying that Hamas will not allow any foreign power to interfere.

"These adopted measures should provide the basis for the start of serious and real reconstruction operations in the Gaza Strip in order to provide the opportunity to save the residents of Gaza from the disaster caused by the genocidal war of the Zionist regime against its residents," he said.

MNA/