Parliament body rejects Grossi claims over Iran nuclear Prog.

The commission urged the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to base his statements on the agency's regulations and to focus solely on technical matters, avoiding political remarks.

The commission deemed Grossi's concerns about the increase in uranium reserves enriched to 60% in Iran as unwarranted, emphasizing that according to Article 4 of the NPT, all member countries have an inviolable right to research, develop, produce, and utilize the nuclear industry.

The statement pointed to Grossi's remarks about Iran not implementing the Additional Protocol of the NPT, clarifying that the implementation of the Additional Protocol has been voluntary for the Iranian nation, not obligatory. The implementation of the Additional Protocol under the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, was also conditional upon the lifting of sanctions by Western countries; therefore, the Director General of the IAEA should compel the totalitarian countries of the world to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission also asserted that the source of Grossi's claims regarding Iran's nuclear activities at undeclared sites is the Zionist regime, adding that all of Iran's nuclear activities are under the supervision of the agency and are entirely peaceful.

Additionally, the statement addressed Grossi's concerns regarding outstanding issues related to Iran's nuclear program, noting that Mr. Amano (the former Director General of the agency) explicitly stated in a report that the agency's questions regarding these outstanding issues have been fully resolved and that there are no further questions.

In the commission's statement regarding Grossi's concern over Iran's refusal to accept four IAEA inspectors, it was clarified that, according to the agency's statutes, the inspected country has the right to refuse the acceptance of certain inspectors.

