Military attack cannot destroy Iran’s nuclear program

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran’s nuclear program cannot be eliminated through military action, emphasizing that nuclear knowledge is an irreversible achievement that "exists in the minds and intellects of Iranian scientists and cannot be bombed away."

Speaking on the sidelines of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Summit in Jeddah, Araghchi told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that as long as the Trump administration continues its maximum pressure campaign, Iran will not resume negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program.

He also dismissed any urgency for Iran to engage with Syria’s interim rulers.

Additionally, Araghchi issued a stark warning regarding potential Israeli aggression, stating that if Israel attacks Iran, it will ignite a broader conflict in the Middle East with serious regional consequences.

MP/6400855