US down to final strokes with Iran

"The next thing you'll be talking about is Iran, what's going to happen with Iran, and there'll be some interesting days ahead. That's all I can tell you," the president claimed, talking to reporters at the White House, TASS reported.

"You know, we're down to final strokes with Iran. That's going to be an interesting time, and we'll see what happens. But we're down to the final moments, we're at final moments. Can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump stated.

"Hopefully, we can have a peace deal. I'm not speaking out of strength or weakness. I'm just saying I'd rather see a peace deal than the other [option], but the other [one] will solve the problem," the US leader stated.

On Friday, he wrote on his Truth Social page that he had sent a message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei proposing talks on Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's permanent mission to the UN said that it had not received the message. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a comment to AFP that Tehran would not enter into talks with Washington as long as the Trump administration pursues its policy of applying maximum pressure against the country.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

MP/