Iran nuclear program relatively contained: IAEA chief

"In Iran, we have a relatively contained situation, although very close to the nuclear threshold, Grossi said in an interview with INFOBAE Spanish website.

Iran’s nuclear issue is on the permanent agenda of the IAEA he said, adding Iran has an extensive nuclear program in which it enriches uranium to a high level.

Earlier on March 08, National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament had rejected the recent claims made by Rafael Grossi regarding Iran's nuclear program.

The commission urged the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to base his statements on the agency's regulations and to focus solely on technical matters, avoiding political remarks.

The commission deemed Grossi's concerns about the increase in uranium reserves enriched to 60% in Iran as unwarranted, emphasizing that according to Article 4 of the NPT, all member countries have an inviolable right to research, develop, produce, and utilize the nuclear industry.

MNA