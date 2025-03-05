In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The #IAEA Board of Governors discusses agenda items related to Iran. There is nothing new. Just a repetition of old narratives. Very boring. Very far from Realpolitik."

Earlier on Wednesday, he said that the European trio, having violated their obligations under UNSCR 2231, its Annex B, and the JCPOA, now intend to punish Iran for their own inability to revive the deal.

Russia slammed the threats by Britain, France, and Germany to trigger the snapback of sanctions against Iran as an “irresponsible” and “unlawful” rhetoric, urging the trio to focus their efforts on finding a solution to the situation they themselves created.

The snapback mechanism under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows any party to the deal to restore United Nations sanctions on Iran if it violates the agreement.

However, back in 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and implemented a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic, while the other parties to the deal – Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China – failed to secure Iran’s interests under the agreement.

