Israel has no right to comment on Iran's nuclear program

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, says that the Israeli regime has no right to make comments regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations, gave firm and striking responses to a BBC Persian journalist who sought to cast doubt on Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

According to Mehr News Agency, Ulyanov described Iran as an important neighbor and ally of Russia, emphasizing that Iran's uranium enrichment, even up to 90 percent, is entirely peaceful.

He further asserted that Israel has no right to comment on or interfere in this matter.

