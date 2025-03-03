  1. Politics
Grossi hopes to meet with Iranian officials

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has said that Iran has increased its high enrichment of uranium, voicing hope that he would meet with Iranian officials.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Gross said during a press conference at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors quarterly meeting that he was seriously concerned that safeguards issues remain unresolved.

He added that the safeguard issues must be resolved so that the Agency is in a position to ensure that Iran's nuclear program is totally peaceful.

The IAEA chief also said his trip to Tehran and meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last November showed that  

This item is being updated...

