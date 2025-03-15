  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2025, 3:15 PM

Ulyanov consults with IAEA chief over Iran's nuclear program

Ulyanov consults with IAEA chief over Iran's nuclear program

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) — Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov discussed with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Saturday with a focus on Iran’s

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Ulyanov wrote, “Met with the # IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi. We discussed a number of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.”

Earlier on March 10,  he had said that Iran's nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is about to expire, but no attempts are being made now to develop an alternative plan, making an uncontrolled escalation around Iran likely.

Ulyanov consults with IAEA chief over Iran's nuclear program

"During the discussion on Iran, during our session, it became clear, even more clear, that in 2025 we will face upheavals around Iran," Mikhail Ulyanov said.

MNA

News ID 229619
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News