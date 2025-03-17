Russia, Iran, China nuclear program meeting productive: envoy

"I must say that Russia, China, and Iran are closely aligning their positions. This is exactly the aspect that has been highlighted in Beijing. The meeting was generally fruitful. As a result, a joint statement was issued, which spelled out very appropriate and relevant points concerning, first of all, the need to resolve issues through political and diplomatic means," Ulyanov said at a news conference, TASS reported.

He said that the Iranian deputy minister, who participated in the Beijing meeting, is in Vienna on Monday. "Right now, he is having a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) [Rafael] Grossi. And in an hour and a half, we will meet at the Iranian mission together with our Chinese colleague. In other words, this process has been put on a serious organized basis. This is very important," the diplomat said.

On the sidelines of the consultations in Beijing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. They emphasized, in part, the complete inadmissibility of threats and the use of military force against Iranian nuclear infrastructure facilities.

Ulyanov drew attention to the fact that "now there is a negative trend on the international arena regarding the Iranian nuclear program. <...> The idea of adopting a resolution accusing Iran of non-compliance with the safeguards agreement," he explained.

"But there is no constructive track. And it won't appear until the United States expresses its willingness to negotiate. This is why, if negotiations do begin, I think that working meetings in a trilateral format will be even more effective and very useful.".

MA/PR