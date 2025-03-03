  1. Politics
IAEA Board of Governors begins quarterly meeting

IAEA Board of Governors begins quarterly meeting

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began in Vienna, the capital of Austria with the participation of representatives of 35 member states of the Board on Monday.

The meeting kicked off with a Press Conference with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, on Monday March, 3, 2025. 

In its previous meeting, the IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolution drafted by the three European countries that are parties to the JCPOA (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) and the United States on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. The resolution, without mentioning Iran’s cooperation with the Agency, called on Tehran to take urgent measures to resolve alleged safeguards issues.

