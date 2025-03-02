Hamas reaffirms its opposition to Gaza displacement scheme

“We are ready to cooperate with any initiative that aims to counter the displacement of our people from Gaza and to rebuild the strip, without compromising Palestinian rights — particularly our people’s inalienable right to resist the occupation,” Mohammed Darwish, head of Hamas’ Leadership Council, said in a message addressed to the forthcoming event in Cairo next week.

Darwish said Hamas “is committed to completing the remaining phases of the ceasefire agreement, leading to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, reconstruction, and the lifting of the siege.”

He asserted that the post-war future of Gaza “must be entirely Palestinian, based on national consensus and supported by Arab partners.”

According to Darwish, Hamas is willing to engage with any Palestinian-agreed solution, whether through the formation of a national unity government composed of technocratic Palestinian experts and professionals or through the establishment of the Social Support Committee proposed by Egypt to manage Gaza’s affairs under existing Palestinian laws.

He emphatically rejected “any attempt to impose non-Palestinian administrative arrangements or the presence of foreign forces in Gaza.”

MNA/