At least 2 killed, dozen injured in anti-Israeli op. in Haifa

According to reports, the person behind the anti-Israeli operation that took place at the central bus terminal on the city’s Histadrut Boulevard was also killed by Israeli forces, Press TV reported.

Earlier reports had pointed to the death of one and wounding of four others as a result of the incident, which was met with immediate gunfire from Israeli forces.

Initial reports had also indicated that two individuals had carried out the operation. However, Israeli forces have yet to confirm whether a second suspect was involved, and the regime is leading a search operation.

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as Israeli occupation forces mistakenly shot at an illegal Israeli settler, believing him to be one of the attackers.

Emergency medical teams from the regime’s Magen David Adom (MDA) transported the wounded to the city’s Rambam Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that several of those injured were in serious condition, while one remained in moderate condition.

The incident comes amid the regime’s continued deadly and destructive escalation throughout the occupied West Bank.

The territory has most recently witnessed Israeli forces causing several injuries and forcing numerous Palestinians out of their homes in the northern cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, and the central city of Salfit’s vicinity.

Various Palestinian and international groups and personalities have warned about the regime’s intentions to annex the West Bank and turn it into another Gaza, where more than 15 months of a genocidal Israeli war claimed the lives of over 48,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Monday development also followed an Israeli settler’s stabbing a disabled Palestinian man in the northeastern West Bank last week.

MNA