Gaza’s siege by Israeli regime “crime against humanity”: OIC

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) –Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned Israeli regime's decision to prevent entry of humanitarian aid and close all crossing borders into Gaza, saying Israeli blockage of Gaza is a crime against humanity.

In a statement on Monday, the organization emphasized that these illegal actions are a clear violation of the international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the UN resolutions.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation considered the blockade of Gaza "a form of collective punishment and a crime against humanity" that requires prosecution and trial under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the statement added.

The organization called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council (UNSC), to take urgent measures to stop the heinous crimes of the Israeli regime and ensure the sustainable and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

