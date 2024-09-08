IAEA BoG quarterly meeting to begin tomorrow

The IAEA BoG will begin their quarterly meeting in Vienna, Austria on Monday, September 9 and the meeting will run through until Separate 13.

One of the topics on the agenda of BoG is related to verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the NPT agreement.

Last week, Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General presented his quarterly report on Iran's nuclear program to the Board.

The Associated Press has claimed that in his report to the BoG, Grossi says that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium with high purity have increased.

In the report, it is claimed that Iran has 164.7 kg of 60% enriched uranium, showing an increase of 22.6 kg compared to the last report of the agency in May.

According to the Associated Press, Tehran has also not reconsidered its decision to revoke the licenses of inspectors with nuclear experience, and the agency's surveillance cameras remain disrupted. The report also claimed that Iran has yet to provide an answer to the investigation into the origin and current location of the man-made uranium particles found in the remaining two sites (Varamin and Torquzabad).

In a relevant development, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) recently said that the number of IAEA inspectors at the Iranian nuclear facilities has increased, noting that the country receives the most inspections as compared to any other nations.

Regarding Grossi's willingness to travel to Tehran, he said that, "The director general of the agency will travel if a schedule is made. Now our ambassador met with his representative. They can travel to Iran whenever the schedule is made."

Elsewhere, Eslami pointed to the ongoing activities of the AEOI to develop the peaceful Iran nuclear program saying that, "We have to deliver 3000 megawatts of electricity. Now everyone is busy and we have avoided the delay in the project so far. Karun power plant is under construction in Khuzestan. A power plant is under construction in Hormozgan Province. Studies are also being conducted on Makran beaches."

