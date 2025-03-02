Parl. gives vote of no-confidence to Iran’s economy minister

Jabbar Kouchakinejad, representative of the people of Rasht constituency in the Iranian Parliament in an interview with Mehr news agency said that when former Minister of Economy Hemmati was unable to win a vote of confidence from the Parliament again, he was dismissed from his position.

Ultimately, members of the Iranian Parliament withdrew their vote of confidence from Hemmati with 182 votes in favor, 89 votes against, one abstention vote, and one invalid vote out of 273 votes cast.

Earlier on this day, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati appeared in the Parliament on March 2 for an impeachment inquiry in the wake of the devaluation of the national currency.

Hemmati went to the Parliament to answer the questions of some lawmakers complaining about his ministry's performance and poor handling of the economic situation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has also attended the impeachment session to defend his minister.

The president has reiterated time and again that the replacement of an individual won’t make significant changes.

Under the Iranian Constitution, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem it necessary. An impeachment motion can be submitted when it has at least ten signatures.

MA/6394467