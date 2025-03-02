Pres. Pezeshkian calls for unity amid anti-Iran economic war

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a parliamentary session convened to discuss some lawmakers’ calls for the impeachment of Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati. He urged legislators to focus on the economic challenges rather than pointing fingers at one another.

Highlighting the necessity for coordination and cohesion among the three branches of government, he noted that adversaries aim to sow discord to create distance between the administration, the public, and Parliament.

While acknowledging the existing imbalances and issues in Iran, the president stressed that officials should strive to maintain public confidence and prevent disillusionment.

According to Pezeshkian, his administration began amid foreign pressures and internal challenges, including shortages of water, electricity, and gas, as well as debts owed to retirees, farmers, and health workers. He emphasized that authorities are responsible for instilling hope and belief in the possibility of improvement.

Pezeshkian asserted that change and progress cannot occur without solidarity and unity, urging officials to collaborate on major decisions.

He invited all officials with practical strategies to present their proposals for discussion, stating that the current debts and market conditions were clear. He stressed that the solution lies in programming and cooperation to tackle these challenges.

Pezeshkian affirmed the commitment to stand firm to help the Islamic Republic overcome its current difficulties, emphasizing that achieving this goal requires coordination, empathy, and collaboration.

He reiterated the Supreme Leader’s emphasis on the importance of production and economic prosperity, stating that economic development is impossible without improvements in production. He described economic transformation as an ongoing process that necessitates precise programs and decisions.

The president also referenced the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who has articulated clear policies in response to the United States.

