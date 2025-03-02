Parliament Impeaches Iran’s Economy Minister

Hemmati has gone to the Parliament to answer the questions of a number of lawmakers complaining about his ministry's performance and poor handling of the economic situation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has also attended the impeachment session to defend his minister.

The president has reiterated time and again that replacement of an individual won’t make significant changes.

Under the Iranian Constitution, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem it necessary. An impeachment motion can be submitted when it has at least ten signatures.

The lawmakers have complaints about price hikes and diminishing purchasing power in Iran.

The Iranian money, rial, plunged to a record low against the US dollar this month. There has been growing demand for dollars and gold among ordinary Iranians, who fear more plunge in the value of their assets and growing price of goods, even those not imported from abroad.

MNA/