Iran to unveil new generation of Bavar-373 defense system

He made the remarks on Sunday and emphasized high capabilities and potentials of Iranian Armed Forces in confronting any threat.

The Armed Forces, especially the army's air defense force, are at the pinnacle of their power and are ready to confront any threat with iutmost power, he underlined.

Regarding the situation of the country's defense systems, the brigadier general noted that most of the equipment is completely indigenous, saying that “we have upgraded this equipment which are compatible with the threats and even above the level of threats."

Sabahifard referred to upgrading the air defense systems and stated that a small part of capabilities of the Armed Forces was showcased in the military exercises and it was seen that how powerfully the upgraded version of Bavar-373 air defense system was able to fire towards its target at night.

The newer generation of this air defense system will also be unveiled very soon, a system whose power will not be comparable to any defense system in the worldwide, Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard added.

