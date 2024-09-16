Iran Air Defense Force announces progress of defense systems

Brigadier General Mohammad Yousefi Khoshqalb, The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF)’s deputy commander for coordination, announced the developments on Monday regarding the force’s Rasoul (Messenger) air defense system.

The system joined the country’s integrated air defense network last December after undergoing relevant technical and operational tests. It operates IRIADF’s Karrar (Striker) unmanned aerial vehicles and long-rage interceptor combat drones that are armed with the force’s Majid air-to-air missiles, PressTV reported.

Addressing the enhancements effected in the system since its inauguration, the commander pointed to the improvement of the drone’s operational range, including altitude capability, as well as the range of the aircraft’s radar system and its optical range.

In addition, the aircraft has been made capable of integration with various defense systems, including the integrated air defense network’s command and control system and other various radar and combat systems, he noted.

According to Khoshqalb, the aircraft can also now be armed with multiple various missiles other than Majid that could be deployed in proportion to various operational and terrain circumstances.

“We have increased both the variety and the number of the missiles in light of the needs and [varying] importance of different air defense zones,” he said.

Also on Monday, the IRIADF’s commander, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, said the use of indigenous systems, which had been created amid decades-long sanctions imposed on the country by the West, was the superior factor in the country’s air defense power.

He asserted that the Air Defense Force had become self-sufficient in the field of producing detection, surveillance, and signaling systems as well as training manpower.

“The enemy is aware of the preparedness of the Islamic Iran’s personnel and defense systems and knows that any mistake will be met with a resolute response,” he, meanwhile, warned.

