Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard:

'Peace, stability in region' Iran’s Armed Force’s priority

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) –Commander of Iran Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said Iranian Armed Forces are committed to peace and stability in West Asia, stressing that the country is against any form of war or bloodshed.

Sabahifard made the remarks on Sunday as he addressed commanders and personnel of the Air Defense Force.

He also said that national progress requires unity and hard work by all sectors of society, stressing that achieving scientific advancements must remain a priority in all fields.

“Iran’s military progress, especially in air defense technology, never stops,” the top commander said.

He commended the continuous efforts of the air defense personnel and noted that Iran’s armed forces are working in coordination to protect the country and ensure peace.

Sabahifard added that Iran’s military capabilities are a source of concern for foreign powers, disrupting their strategic calculations.

