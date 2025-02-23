Hezbollah brought Zionist enemy to its knees:Yemeni PM

“Hezbollah has become much stronger anytime it has lost a commander or leader in action. The movement is now a regional powerhouse that assists oppressed people, particularly the Palestinian nation,” Ahmed al-Rahawi said on Saturday evening, PressTV reported.

He went on to point to the upcoming funeral procession for the late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and former head of the Lebanese group’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in the Lebanese capital Beirut, stressing that the event will showcase the extent of the movement’s prowess and popularity.

“The martyrs of Islam, the Muslim world, and humanity, Nasrallah and Safieddine, are symbols of liberty, independence, defense of truth, and resistance against falsehood.

“Nasrallah was the first individual to support Yemen during the Saudi-American aggression against Yemen,” Rahawi noted.

He stressed that the late Hezbollah chief enjoys a high status among Yemeni people, and this could be observed in weekly demonstrations across Yemen.

The Yemeni prime minister then addressed the Lebanese nation and supporters of Hezbollah, giving them an assurance that the blood of the fallen resistance leaders will boost their strength to face up to daunting challenges.

“Nasrallah is a global figure from whom you can draw inspiration for strength and patience. He left behind a lasting legacy that is the source of your power,” Rahwi said.

Beirut is set to host a massive funeral for the assassinated leaders of Hezbollah, with delegations from 78 countries expected to attend the event.

On Friday, the committee overseeing the procession announced that the official funeral program will consist of seven segments and begin at 1:00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Sunday.

The committee said it is prepared to welcome a large crowd and hold a grand funeral ceremony for Nasrallah and Safieddine.

Nasrallah was assassinated in Israel’s bombardment of southern Beirut on September 27, 2024. Using 85 tons of explosives, Israeli jets leveled six residential buildings in Dahiyeh, following a week-long bombing campaign that hit many areas from southern Lebanon to Beirut.

Safieddine was assassinated in an Israeli attack on October 3, 2024.

Hezbollah postponed funeral ceremonies for both leaders due to fears of Israeli attacks on the ceremony.

SD/