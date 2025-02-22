Yemeni Ansarullah strikes US F-16 fighter jet with missile

Al Jazeera cited a report by Fox News that in turn cited senior Pentagon officials as saying that Yemeni Ansarullah forces had fired surface-to-air missiles at an American F-16 fighter jet for the first time.

According to the report, the incident occurred while the American fighter jet was flying over the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, but the missile fired did not hit its target.

Pentagon officials also announced that on the same day, Ansarullah fired another missile at an American MQ-9 drone.

Fox News quoted senior Pentagon officials as saying that the firing of these missiles by the Houthis is a major escalation in the military conflict.

The network added that currently talks are underway at the highest levels of the US military about the best strategy to deal with the Houthis.

Fox added thatThere is disagreement over whether to use a traditional counterterrorism approach or to launch constant attacks against the Ansarullah.

The network added that one option being discussed in those meetings n is to adopt a defensive approach with a focus on targeting Yemeni-Ansarullah government's infrastructure.

